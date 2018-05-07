South Africa’s transport unions are considering a new wage offer as the national bus strike entered its fourth week on Monday, a union official has said.“The bargaining council and the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) have put a proposal on the table of 8.75% for year one and 8.25% for year two,” South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson Zanele Sabela said.

She said the unions “are deliberating and will start consulting members on Monday.”

“Outstanding issues, including dual driver‚ night shift hours and in-sourcing, will be referred to a task team under the CCMA to ensure it delivers on its mandate‚” Sabela added.

Satawu‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa‚ the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union‚ the Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa and the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union announced their decision to proceed with the strike at a media conference in Johannesburg four weeks ago.

The strike started after the negotiations between bus drivers and their employers broke down four weeks ago.

The industrial action has left commuters across the country stranded, with the MyCiTi bus service in the City of Cape Town remaining suspended.

“With four weeks of strike action, it is still unclear when the deadlocked wage negotiations will be resolved soon,” the City of Cape Town said.

Due to this, MyCiTi bus commuters have been requested to make alternative travelling arrangements for the time being.

The city said it was monitoring the situation, and would provide commuters with updates as far as possible.