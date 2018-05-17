S/Africa’s unemployment rate at 26.7% – Agency

South Africa’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 26.7% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, according to a quarterly labour force survey released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Thursday.The quarterly labour force survey reflects the growth in employment numbers across various sectors, Stats SA said.

In the first quarter, gains were recorded in the formal sector, with an increase of 111,000 jobs, while the informal sector added 93,000 while private households added 5,000 jobs, the agency added.

The agricultural sector recorded 3,000 job losses, it said, noting that the expanded unemployment rate increased by 0.4 of a percentage point in the first quarter, to 36.7% quarter-to-quarter.

South Africa’s stubbornly high unemployment rate, especially among the youth, is one of the major challenges facing the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa last month announced a plan to attract US$100 billion in investments to the country over the next five years.

An increase in investment is expected to boost economic growth and address joblessness, according to him.

The country’s Youth Employment Service (YES), a partnership between business and organised labour which was launched in March, is one of the initiatives aimed at alleviating youth unemployment through internships.

According to the official figures, the largest increase in the unemployment rate was recorded in Mpumalanga Province, up by 3.5 percentage points, followed by the Northern Cape Province, up by 2.4 percentage points.

The North West Province added 1.9 percentage points, while KwaZulu-Natal Province was down by 1.8 percentage points. Gauteng Province, the country’s economic engine, dropped by 0.5 of a percentage point, the Stats SA showed.