S/Africa’s Western Cape province heaves sigh of relief ahead of ‘Day Zero’

South Africa’s Ministry of Water and Sanitation on Tuesday said last week’s rains in the Western Cape Province had brought some relief as major dams have steadily improved, thereby pushing back “Day Zero” for the region’s water woes supplies.With the region’s water dams failing to fill up due to inadequate rains in the past three years, the water authorities had set July as Day Zero, a time when water taps would be shut down to conserve the precious commodity.

According to the ministry, the recent increased inflow of water into the rivers was sufficient to lead to significant inflows into the dams, thereby postponing Day Zero for now.

The water authorities said that the latest available dam level assessments of 11 June showed the combined average dam level for the Western Cape Province’s Water Supply System (WCPWSS) is at 31.51%, compared to 20.97% at the same time last year.

The ministry’s Western Cape Province’s Regional Head, Rashid Khan, said there was a noticeable turn-around in the province. However, much more rain was required to significantly increase the dam levels, he said.

“We urge water users, domestic and industries, to continue using water sparingly,” Khan said.

The ministry would only consider reducing water restrictions after the province has experienced enough rain, he added.

Western Cape Province, which hosts the southern city of Cape Town, the country’s tourist mecca, receives its water primarily in winter (April to July), there is hope that the dams would recharge faster, Khan said.

He said Theewaterskloof, one of the largest dams supplying Cape Town and surrounding municipalities is at 20.89%, while Misverstand Dam is at 107.79%, and Voevlei Dam has recovered to 25.53% from 22.04% last week.

Clanwilliam Dam on the West Coast was also showing an improvement from 14.29% last week to 20.41% this week.

“As a ministry we commend those water users that are harvesting rainfall, and encourage those that are not harvesting rainfall to do so during this rainfall season,” Khan said.