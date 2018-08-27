S/Africa’s women ‘must benefit from land expropriation’ – Minister

South Africa’s women farmers must benefit from the land expropriation without compensation programme whose logistics are under discussion now through parliament’s public speaking fora nationwide, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana has said.Zokwana, who presided over the Ministry’s Female Farmer of the Year awards in Eastern Cape Province on Sunday, said that the awards, through the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme grant fund, will increasingly be oriented towards capacity building, mentorships and hand-holding exercise for women enterprises.

“This is more important in the context of the current land reform review process which will result in expropriation of land without compensation for which women must be major beneficiaries,” he said.

The awards, which are in their 19th year and are part of the country’s Women’s Month (August) celebrations, pay tribute to the efforts and contribution by women, young females and women with disabilities for the roles they play towards ensuring the country’s food security, poverty alleviation, job creation and economic growth in the sector.

Farmer Matshidiso Portia Mngomezulu clenched the top spot as the overall winner based on the highest scoring points and cross cutting criteria for entrepreneur.

Walking away with the Minister’s special award for young female entrepreneur was Nosiphiwo Makhapela. While the Minister’s special award for the female entrepreneur with a disability in the sector went to Selinah Mphedziseni Mulovhedzi.

South Africa’s “land expropriation without compensation programme” seeks to reclaim under-utilised land – most of which is under the minority whites – and give it to those in need in order to create employment and improve food security in the country, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.