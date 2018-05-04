Sahel: Five million in urgent need of food aid – UN

Five million people living in the Sahel, including 1.6 million children threatened by acute malnutrition and 2.5 million herders and agro-pastoralists, are in urgent need of food aid, according to the UN Regional Directors.Speaking in the Senegalese capital Dakar on Thursday, the UN officials called on world policymakers to act quickly to save people in the region who have exhausted their food reserves in April, when in normal times this happens in June or September.

The World Food Program (WFP) Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Abdou Dieng said “if nothing is done, the situation is likely to worsen.”

The pastoral areas of southern Mauritania, northern Senegal and parts of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Chad experienced low rainfall in 2017 which affected livestock and crops.

Livelihoods have become scarce, causing an early start to the hunger season, said a WFP statement.

Also, drought, soaring food prices and conflicts risk plunging millions of people into hunger and malnutrition in parts of the Sahel, the WFP said.

“These are telltale signs of an imminent disaster that the world cannot continue to ignore,” Dieng warned.

The FAO Coordinator for the Resilience, Emergencies and Rehabilitation Office for West Africa/Sahel, Coumba Sow, called for investment in sustainable projects in order to help people help themselves.”