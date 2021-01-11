International › APA

Happening now

Sahel: Great Green Wall gets $6 billion boost from AfDB

Published on 11.01.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will mobilize $6.5 billion for the Great Green Wall Initiative.By Edouard Touré 

The resources will be used to implement a series of programmes in support of the Great Green Wall, drawing from internal and external funding sources, including the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), the Green Climate Fund (GCCF) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

 “As we recover from coronavirus and its impact on our world, we need to readjust our growth model. We must prioritise growth that protects the environment and biodiversity, and stop focusing on growth that compromises our common good,” AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina said in a press release.

 The Great Green Wall’s plan is to plant a mosaic of trees, grasslands, vegetation and plants over 8,000 kilometers long and 15 kilometers wide across the Sahara and Sahel.

 “The Great Green Wall is part of the system of environmental protection in Africa” and is “a shield against the onslaught of desertification and environmental degradation,” he said.

 “The future of the Sahel region depends on the Great Green Wall. Without it, the Sahel risks disappearing under the impact of climate change and desertification,” Adesina pointed out.

 He added: “The Great Green Wall is a wall worth building, a wall that brings people together, not a wall that separates them, shelters and not isolates but also a wall that protects our collective existence”.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top