Sahel security deterioration worrisome – Mauritanian general

The Chief of General Staff of the Mauritanian Armed Forces, Major General Mohamed Cheikh Ould Mohamed Lemine Elemine Wednesday warned that a further deterioration of the security situation in the Sahel is worrisome.By Mohamed Moctar

“The theatre of terrorist activities is constantly expanding and the procedures for carrying out attacks are developing,” General Elemine told the opening of a meeting of the commanders of the G5 Sahel armies (Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad) in Nouakchott.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the upsurge in terrorist operations in Mali and Burkina Faso, where extremist groups have intensified their hostilities.

The Mauritanian army chief emphasised the need to put in place a proactive plan to prevent terrorist attacks before they occur.

“We must move beyond the logic of reaction through a set of security and development measures for the benefit of local populations,” he advocated.

In this vein, General Elemine called for the acceleration of the collection of security and development funding already announced, warning that every day that passes benefits terrorist groups.

Earlier, General Moise Minoungou, Chief of General Staff of Burkina Faso’s Armed Forces, stressed that the current situation in the Sahel requires the combined efforts of all G5 Sahel member countries and partners.

He proposed the implementation of immediate reforms, including the revitalization of the joint force and the provision of all means at its disposal to cleanse the area of the spectre of terrorism.