Sale of BOLLORÉ Africa Logistic to the MSC Group

Following Bolloré SE’s press releases of March 31 st and December 1 st , 2022, Bolloré SE announces the completion today of the sale to the MSC Group of 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics, comprising all of the Bolloré Group transport and logistics activities in Africa, on the basis of a 5.7 billion euro enterprise value, net of minority interests. The sale price of the shares is 5.1 billion euros ; 600 million euros of shareholder loans were also repaid.



The Bolloré Group will remain strongly involved in Africa, notably through Canal+, and will also continue to

develop on this continent its activities in many fields such as communications, entertainment,

telecommunications and publishing.