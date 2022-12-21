› Business

Sale of BOLLORÉ Africa Logistic to the MSC Group

Published on 21.12.2022 at 17h11 by Partner

Bollore

Following Bolloré SE’s press releases of March 31 st and December 1 st , 2022, Bolloré SE announces the completion today of the sale to the MSC Group of 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics, comprising all of the Bolloré Group transport and logistics activities in Africa, on the basis of a 5.7 billion euro enterprise value, net of minority interests. The sale price of the shares is 5.1 billion euros ; 600 million euros of shareholder loans were also repaid.


The Bolloré Group will remain strongly involved in Africa, notably through Canal+, and will also continue to
develop on this continent its activities in many fields such as communications, entertainment,
telecommunications and publishing.

