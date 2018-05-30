Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa for regional consultations

Published on 30.05.2018 at 15h21 by APA News

South Sudan President Salva Kiir arrived in Ethiopia on Wednesday, amid growing international and regional pressure for peace in his country.The council of ministers of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is expected to hold an extraordinary session to consider punitive measures against peace violators in South Sudan on Thursday.

The UN Security Council is also due to vote on Thursday to impose sanctions on top South Sudan government officials.

Kirr’s trip would be his first official visit to Ethiopia since the resignation of former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

In a press statement in Juba, Ateny Wek Ateny, South Sudan’s presidential spokesman, said Kiir will meet with the new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Kiir will discuss with Abiy Ahmed his government’s position on the recent peace proposal by IGAD.

Kiir was accompanied by his senior adviser Nhial Deng Nhial and a number of cabinet ministers.