Samuel Eto’o backs Morocco’s bid to host World Cup 2026

Africa and Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o will be one of the ambassadors of Morocco’s bid for hosting the World Cup in 2026, the president of the Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lakjaa, told a press conference Tuesday in Casablanca.The former FC Barcelona ace has been in Morocco for several days. He spoke with Fouzi Lekjaâ and CAF President Ahmad Ahmad. He also attended the first match of his country at CHAN 2018.

At the press conference, the president of the Bid Committee, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, welcomed the presence of the eminent members of the Bid Support Committee, highlighting the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to host the biggest football party in the world, “in a geographical and cultural setting ideal for players and supporters”.

“Morocco 2026 is a dynamic African candidacy open to the world, celebrating football and its values of tolerance and respect. Welcoming the 2026 World Cup will strengthen the social, environmental and economic development of the country and its continent,” he said.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Rachid Talbi El Alami, recalled the rapid progress recorded by Morocco since 2003, the country’s last bid, both in terms of sports and hotel facilities, as well as airport, motorway and public transport network.

Fouzi Lekjaa announced that “for the first time in its history, Morocco will put in place modular stadiums to reduce their capacity after the World Cup, in order to transmit a legacy in line with the needs of the cities and regions concerned, while respecting international environmental standards”.

He added that the Morocco’s candidacy has been the subject of substantive work since August 11, 2017.

The Bid Committee is structured to ensure the effectiveness of the response, and it is surrounded by world-renowned experts and consultants.