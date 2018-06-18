Samuel Eto’o to hold working session with Ivorian MPs

Former Indomitable Lions captain Samuel Eto’o will hold a working session with Ivorian members of parliament today, official sources have said.

According to a communiqué signed by the Secretary General of the Ivorian National Assembly Latte N. L. Ahouanzi, the President of the National Assembly of the Ivory Coast, Guillaume Kigbafori Soro has convened the session for Monday at 11am local time.

“Mr. Guillaume Soro Kigbafori, President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire, invites members of Parliament to a working session with international footballer Samuel Eto’o, Monday, June 18, at 11 am, at the Palace of The national assembly, “the statement said.

The agenda of the meeting has not been revealed but Eto’o will once more be making a public appearance in the Ivory Coast after attending the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup on invitation of the Russian President.