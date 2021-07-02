SANUSI 18 Currency Index depreciates by 0.31 percent against US Dollar

The value of the SANUSI 18 Currency Index depreciated by 0.31 percent against the US Dollar over the week, June 25 to July 2, 2021.The value of the Sierra Leonean Leone, Ghanaian Cedi, Guinean Franc, CFA Franc, Cape Verdean Escudo, Central African CFA Franc, South African Rand, Kenyan Shilling, Ethiopian Birr, Moroccan Dirham, Algerian Dinar and the Egyptian Pound depreciated against the US Dollar over the period.

However, the Botswana Pula and the Tanzanian Shilling appreciated against the US Dollar. The Liberian Dollar, Nigerian Naira, Gambian Dalasi and the Angolan Kwanza were stable.

The Fractal Grid tables compare the percentage changes in exchange rates of eighteen African currencies and percentage changes in prices of fifteen commodities exported from Africa.

The SANUSI 18 Index powered by the Infinity Crew is a basket of 18 African currencies.