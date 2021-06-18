SANUSI 18 Currency Index depreciates by 0.62 percent over the week

The value of the SANUSI 18 Currency Index depreciated by 0.62% against the US Dollar over the week, June 11 to June 18, 2021.The value of the Sierra Leonean Leone, Liberian Dollar, Guinean Franc, CFA Franc, Cape Verdean Escudo, Central African CFA Franc, South African Rand, Botswana Pula, Tanzanian Shilling and the Moroccan Dirham depreciated against the US Dollar over the period.

However, the Egyptian Pound, Gambian Dalasi, Angolan Kwanza, Ghanaian Cedi, Kenyan Shilling, Nigerian Naira, Ethiopian Birr and the Algerian Dinar appreciated against the US Dollar.

The Fractal Grid tables compare the percentage changes in exchange rates of eighteen African currencies and percentage changes in prices of fifteen commodities exported from Africa.

The SANUSI 18 Index powered by the Infinity Crew is a basket of 18 African currencies.