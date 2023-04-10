Sara People’s Legacy Display In Cameroon

The Mazenod College in Ngaoundéré was during last weekend the setting for the cultural festival of the Sara people.

Placed under the theme “Sara people of Cameroon, legacy, solidarity and living together for the construction of the Republic”, the very first cultural festival of the Sara people was launched last week. This festival which also serves as a congress for the sons and daughters of this ethnic group is organised by the socio-cultural movement dubbed “Lonodji“. It was an opportunity to focus on the promotion of their cultural legacy.

During the last three days, the population of Ngaoundere, gathered at Mazenod College, could discover the habits and customs of these cross-border people who are present in Cameroon, CAR, Nigeria and Chad.



For the president of the socio-cultural movement “Lonodji“, Doungabé Tobio, it was all about reinforcing the bonds of solidarity and brotherhood between all the components of this community.

At the opening ceremony last weekend, the governor of the Adamaoua region, Kildadi Taguiéké Boukar called on other ethnic groups of Cameroon to do the same in order to contribute to the construction of the collective memory of Cameroon.