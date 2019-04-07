SA’s Sundowns clobber Egypt’s Al Ahly 5-0

South African football club, Mamelodi Sundowns, massacred multiple African champions Al Ahly 5-0 in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal’s first-leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.The local champions will carry a 5-0 aggregate lead against the Egyptian giants into next weekend’s second-leg in Egypt.

Giants Al Ahly have won the CAF Champions League Cup eight times, the most by any continental team.

However, it will be an uphill battle to recover from Saturday’s clobbering in spite of Al Ahly’s home advantage in Cairo, according to football analysts.