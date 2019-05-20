Sassou-N’Guesso on four-day visit to Moscow

President Denis Sassou-N’Guesso of Congo, on Monday began a four-day official visit to Russia during which he will be received by his counterpart, Vladimir Putin.The talks at the Kremlin are the main highlights of Nguesso’s visit which will also include a series of discussions, especially on the first Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for the fall of 2019.

According to the official itinerary, the meeting between the two leaders will be followed by another meeting featuring the delegations accompanying the two leaders.

The Congolese head of state will address the Duma (Russian Parliament) on May 22, 2019 before meeting Russian businesspeople, to whom he will offer investment opportunities in the Congo.

In tribute to Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War (1941-1945), Denis Sassou-N’Guesso will lay a wreath on the grave of the Unknown Soldier, located under the Kremlin’s walls.

Through the course of his Moscow trip, Congo and Russia could sign several cooperation agreements, including the gas pipeline between Pointe-Noire and Ouesso.

The implementation of this project is expected to help Congo ensure the availability of petroleum products throughout the country.

Trade between Congo and Russia increased from $3 billion in 2011 to $11.5 billion in 2014.

Russia has, in the past, trained several Congolese officials, but also military and police personnel who continue to benefit from the Russian training.

Over than 3,000 young Congolese learn Russian, thanks in particular to the Russian cultural center of Brazzaville.