Saudi Arabia backs efforts to fix crisis-ridden Libya

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdellah Al-Saud has voiced his country’s concerns about the situation in Libya and about interference in its internal affairs, as well as its impact on the Arab world, notably in neighboring countries.At a press conference, jointly held on Wednesday in Rabat, with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, at the end of bilateral talks, the head of Saudi diplomacy stressed that his country was poised to support all efforts aimed at finding a solution to the crisis, insisting that the solution must come from within Libya.

“Riyadh and all Arab countries are in favor of a 100 percent Libyan solution,” he said, adding that Arab coordination to achieve this objective is a priority for his country.

He said this will put an end to foreign interventions and to the continuing conflict in that country, as well as for “the preservation of Libya and Libyans from the effects of terrorism, conflict and external intervention and greed.”

The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs noted the convergence of views that exists between Morocco and Saudi Arabia on the challenges facing the Arab world, particularly foreign interference and terrorism.

These challenges require joint coordination and cooperation to address them, while ensuring the consecration of the foundations of peace and security throughout the region, he said.

With regards to his talks with his Moroccan counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan said that they were “focused on various aspects of the close ties between the two brotherly countries, in particular within the framework of solid and historic friendship.”