Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missile: state media

Published on 27.04.2018 at 14h54 by AFP

Saudi Arabia said its air defences on Friday intercepted a missile fired by Yemeni rebels, days after the insurgents’ second-in-command was killed in an air raid by Riyadh and its allies.

The ballistic missile, the latest in a series of similar attacks, was headed towards the kingdom’s southern coastal city of Jizan, the official state news agency said. No casualties were reported.

Saudi Arabia launched a military coalition in 2015 to battle the Huthi rebels in its southern neighbour and restore the internationally-recognised Yemeni government to power.

The Huthis control Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, as well as much of Yemen’s north and the key Hodeida port on the country’s western coastline.

Riyadh on Wednesday confirmed it was behind an air strike on the Yemeni capital that killed Saleh al-Sammad, president of the Huthis’ Supreme Political Council, on April 19.

The rebels will hold a public funeral for Sammad in Sanaa on Saturday.

Nearly 10,000 people have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance joined the Yemen conflict, triggering what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemen now stands at the brink of famine.

The alliance imposed a total blockade on Yemen’s ports in November in retaliation for the rebel missile attacks. The blockade has since been partially lifted, but access to the impoverished country remains limited.