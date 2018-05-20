Saudi Arabia frees over 1,000 Ethiopian prisoners

More than 1,000 Ethiopians who were prisoners in Saudi Arabia were expected to arrive in Addis Ababa on Saturday, after being pardoned by the Saudi Crown Prince.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salaman pardoned when Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed, on a two-day state visit to Riyadh this week, requested the Saudi government to release them, Ethiopia’s state run television reported on Saturday.

An estimated 400,000 Ethiopians, the majority of them illegal migrants, were believed to be living in Saudi Arabia as of late last year.

The Saudi authorities began mass deportations of illegal migrants, including tens of thousands of Ethiopians and Somalis, in November 2017 after several months of warnings.

They have since detained around 250,000 people in a crackdown, for violating the Kingdom’s residency laws.

“Following the request of the Premier, the Saudi Crown Prince has agreed to free Ethiopian prisoners,” state television quoted government spokesman Ahmed Shide as saying.

Among the prisoners are 100 women, the remaining 900 being men.

It would be recalled that the Sudanese government two weeks ago freed 1,400 Ethiopian prisoners held in the country, following a presidential decree issued by President Omar al-Bashir, based on a request by the new Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The 1400 Ethiopians prisoners were reportedly serving prison terms ranging from five to 20 years for crimes including money laundering and human trafficking.