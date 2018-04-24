Saudi Arabia issues Nigeria hajj ban threat

The authorities in Saudi Arabia have issued a threat to ban would-be pilgrims from Nigeria from the hajj which takes place in August 2018.The Saudis are wary of an outbreak of a Lassa fever epidemic in Nigeria in which 100 people had died since the turn of the new year.

Health authorities say more than 1000 more cases have been reported countrywide, prompting the Saudi authorities to issue a ban threat should the outbreak persist well into 2018.

The National Hajj Commission spokesperson, Mousa Ubandawaki said following the ban threat, officials will hold a series of meeting with stakeholders with a view to addressing the issue.

Victims of Lassa fever carry symptoms such as headaches, general fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pains among others.

The disease is contracted from the consumption of infected rats, or their fluids including urine and excreta.