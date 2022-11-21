Life › Education

Saudi Arabia to Build Islamic University in Cameroon

Published on 21.11.2022 at 16h07 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Saudi Arabia strikes deal on Construction of Islamic University

While defending the draft law ratifying the general cooperation agreement between Cameroon and Saudi Arabia, the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, revealed that Riyadh will finance the construction of the Islamic University Complex of Central Africa.

 

 

This Islamic University project will be added to those that Saudi Arabia is already financing in Cameroon. These include the cultivation of wheat in the northern regions through Sodablé, the construction of several road infrastructures, the Song Loulou dam and a section of the Douala-Yaoundé railway, the Tsinga Islamic complex, the Douala business school and the Al-Madinah Sports Academy.

According to the report by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, the ministry of external relations said that its construction should start “in the next few days”. The member of the government did not give any further details.

If it were to be built, the Central African Islamic University Complex project would join other faith-based universities. These include the Catholic University of Central Africa and the Protestant University of Central Africa.

Tags :



