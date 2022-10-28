FIFA World Cup : Schemes Behind Indomitable Lions Friendly Matches , Cameroon – Jamaica , Panama

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are scheduled to play two friendly matches before the start of the World Cup.

Cameroon – Jamaica will be played on November 9 at the Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo. This is to serve as a farewell match before the World Cup. On November 18, Panama is to serve as our sparring partner before our first match of the World Cup.

These matches seems to be pending and uncertain . This is because FIFA and the European clubs had agreed to release players only one week before the World Cup. With the decision to hold the competition outside the normal calendar, i.e. in June and July, the leagues had to change their schedules. As compensation, players will be released as late as possible.

Most leagues stop their activities on 13 November. And it is only on 14 November that the national teams should start collecting their players. The top European teams will actually start their training camp on the 14th.

Cameroon – Jamaica, dates of release of players that raise questions . If the trend is to be believed, very few Indomitable Lions will be ready on that day. Generally, after the end of the competitions, some of them will go for a ride in deep Cameroon.

Officially, this would be to say “goodbye” to the family before a major competition. This has always been the case. The organized selections will put everything at stake to strictly manage the travel of its selected players. For those, one week of preparation is enough. And the Indomitable Lions, will they be up to the task in terms of organization?

This does not seem to be the case for the match Cameroon – Jamaica scheduled for November 9 at the Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo. Unless they play another selection, the senior team or the U23.

Will the Indomitable Lions be able to receive the coat of arms of the Republic as it was once the case? We are waiting for answers.