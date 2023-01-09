School Bus leaves dozen children wounded in Rwanda

At least 25 children were wounded after the bus they were travelling in overturned on their way to school at Rebero, a hill overlooking Kigali city, a police source confirmed Monday.As explained by the eyewitness, the accident came about as a result of the bus driver over-speeding on a road before the bus crashed off a steep overpass onto the road below.

It’s unknown at this stage how many people were on the bus at the time of the accident and so far 25 children have been confirmed to have suffered “non life-threatening injuries”, according to the Police.

The driver off the bus is understood to be in a serious condition in hospital following the incident. Several other children who were injured are believed to have suffered less serious injuries but have still required hospital treatment.

Initial investigations indicate that the accident occurred when the driver of a speeding bus lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure.

According to the latest data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), Road Traffic Accidents Deaths in Rwanda reached 3,718 or 6.41% of total deaths.