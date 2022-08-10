School Enrollment in Cameroon’s Anglophone Regions Falls by 72% between 2017 and 2022

According to the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, ‘in 2017, the number of enrolments in schools in the North West region was 220,000’.

In 2022, enrollment was 60,462, a 72% drop due to the conflict between the army and armed separatist groups. Revealing these figures on 4 August during the 4th session of the follow-up committee on the implementation of the recommendations of the Grand National Dialogue, the Prime Minister indicated that “this is a remarkable and enormous progress”. This is because, compared to the statistics for the period 2017 – 2019, the number of enrollments in schools is experiencing an upward trend. “This figure dropped to 45,000 in 2018 and 24,350 in 2019,” the PM details. “The South West region is experiencing the same boom,” Dion Ngute is pleased to say without revealing the figures.

Overall, the PM said that in the North-West and South-West regions, enrollment in schools increased from 185,008 in the 2018/2019 school year to 194,482 in the year just ended. From 2019 to 2020, it was 123 909.

In secondary schools, there was also a slight improvement compared to 2017 when the conflict broke out. According to the Head of Government, enrollments stood at 42,992 in the 2018/2019 academic year. “The 2019/2020 academic year, has indeed been extremely difficult and bad,” the PM lamented, revealing that enrollment was 54,834. For the year just ended, enrollment stood at 91,797.

“In summary, many academic institutions have reopened their doors. Schools in the main cities and many suburbs are operational. This year’s GCE exam was conducted in a calm atmosphere,” noted the PM, for whom “the situation is changing radically and positively every day.