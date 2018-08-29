School to resume in DRC’s Ebola-hit areas

School is set to resume in DR Congo including Ebola-hit parts of the country, the minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Gaston Musemena revealed.The resumption of the 2018-2019 school year which is scheduled for Monday, 3rd September covers the east of the country affected by the Ebola virus disease.

“All the arrangements are made so that this resumption starts normally,” he said, addressing officials in charge of education in the DRC’s 26 provinces.

The officials had gathered from 28 to 29 in confab in Kinshasa to prepare for the resumption of the school year.

Minister Musemena, however, did not speak of any particular measure being taken by the government regarding schools in Mangina, the epicenter of the current outbreak, Mabalako and more generally Beni, in the province of North Kivu, and neighboring Ituri Province.

According to UNICEF, more than 82,500 children are to return to school in the Ebola-affected areas.

To this end, the UN agency has devised schemes aimed at improving their, health and water, sanitation and hygiene systems.

UNICEF will hand out laser thermometers, hand-washing units, megaphones and prevention campaign posters.

It is also planning to train school officials and some 1,750 teachers on the disease and protective measures against the virus.

On Tuesday, out of a total of 111 cases of hemorrhagic fever reported since the outbreak of the disease in early August, 83 cases were confirmed and 28 suspected ones.

Out of the 83 confirmed cases, 18 were treated, 18 hospitalized and 47 did not make it.