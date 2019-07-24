International › APA

Scottich artist sings Rwandese song, enthralling public in Rwanda

Published on 24.07.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Scottich artist Ian Stewart has became popular in Rwanda, after singing a Rwandese song “Ndagukunda” (I love you) to his girlfriend, enthralling the public.”I composed this song in  Kinyarwanda not only because Rwandese music has tremendous sensitivity,  but also I feel like everything in my life has changed because of my  love,” Stewart said while referring to his Rwandese wife.

The  public was surprised when they heard Scottich artist singing in  Kinyarwanda in addition to English when his song was released in  September last year

It was the first among the local hits to be  released recently where by Stewart  returns to his choice musical theme  –that of love.

“This is a big song that every nation can feel  connected to and  I was always admiring Rwandese people for their  culture background,” he further commented in an interview with APA.

In addition Steward said he was inspired to record the song from his love for Rwanda, and its unique and rich culture.

““Ndagukunda  is  a romantic song for all lovers. I was inspired to record this song  from my love of Rwanda and Rwandan culture,” said the Scottish singer  who visited Rwanda for the first time in 2013

