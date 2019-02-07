Scuffles mar local election in Conakry commune

Tension has marked the Matoto City Council election in the Guinean capital Conakry on Thursday.There were scuffles between stalwarts of the ruling Rally of the People of Guinea (RPG) and the opposition Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG).

The election was in conformity with instructions from Guinea’s minister of Territorial Administration, for councillorship in the largest municipality in Conakry.

Nevertheless, Mamadouba Toss Camara of the RPG, the only candidate for the position, elected mayor with 30 out of 31 votes, reached out to the UFDG local councilors who boycotted the vote.

UFDG, the main opposition party in Guinea, refused to participate in the election of Toss Camara, arguing that the mayor of the town of Matoto has been elected since 15 December, 2018.

“You are not in front of a losing candidate. You are in front of the Mayor of Matoto elected on 15 December, 2018,” UFDG candidate Kalemodou Yansané told reporters, stressing that the sole purpose of the presence of the municipal councilors of his party is for the election of the rest of the municipal council office and “not (for) the election of the mayor”.

On 15 December, 2018, following an election that was later invalidated by the minister of Territorial Administration for disorder in the hall, Kalemodou Yansane won 23 votes against 22 for Toss Camara.

Ever since, members of the UFDG have stuck to the result, despite the cancellation of the outcome by the minister.

Speaking after his election, Camara declared: “I ask the elected representatives of the UFDG to come. United we stand stronger. Beyond the adversities, we all must serve the interest of the commune of Matoto before anything. The priority of councilors is the municipality of Matoto which is a four-wheeled vehicle. The people of Matoto are watching us, we have to work together, hand in hand. We, the councilors, need to make sure that people trust us.”

It is a call that Kalemodou Yansane has no intention of heeding, vowing to file a complaint against the election of the ruling party candidate, Toss Camara.

