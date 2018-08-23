SDF to hold emergency NEC meeting today

The Social Democratic Front SDF will hold an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee today in Yaounde.

The meeting that is scheduled to begin at 9.am at the Yaounde residence of the Chairman Ni John Fru Ndu is aimed at finalising their candidate’s strategy ahead of the campaigns for the October 7 Presidential election which kicks off on September 22.

Today’s meeting comes on the back of the launching of the political programme of the party’s flag bearer Joshua Osih yesterday in Douala.

Joshua Osih, who is at his first Presidential election as candidate has been touring the various regions and villages to garner support as well as touch the realities on the ground.

His party members have been raising funds to finance and support his campaigns. It was the case in Douala last weekend when supporters raised close to 5 million francs CFA bringing to a total close to 15 million francs CFA that has been raised by the SDF in the Littoral in the past weeks.