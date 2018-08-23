SDF MP vows to defy government ban on protest march

The planned protest march against the presence of polling stations in military barracks and presidential palace, was banned by Jean Marie Tchakui Moundie, Divisional Officer for Douala I.

The banned letter signed on August 22, has instructions to the heads of the national gendarmerie and police force in the sub-division to enforce the injunction.

However, Hon. Jean Michel Nintcheu, Member of Parliament and Littoral Regional Chairman of the Social Democratic Front, SDF, in a chat with Journalducameroun.com, insisted he and other organisers are going on with preparations and urged potential participants to disregard the DO’s proscription. He said the planned protest march will take place in spite of government ban.

He contended that the divisional officer did not justify the reasons for the ban. But the decision, a copy of which JournalduCameroun.com stumbled upon, states that the ban is intended to prevent a possible disruption of public order. The DO in the letter also tasked the SDF to channel the problem to the right headquarters and not on the streets.

It should be recalled that this not the first time the DO is banning an SDF planned protest march. In a previous SDF planned protest, in solidarity with the people of the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, Jean Michel NINTCHEU was placed under house arrest.