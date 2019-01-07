Politics › Political parties

Happening now

SDF NEC meeting fixed for January 19

Published on 07.01.2019 at 13h21 by Journal du Cameroun

John Fru Ndi, SDF Chairman

The Secretary General of Social Democratic Front, SDF has fixed a National Executive Committee meeting for Saturday, January 19.

According to a statement signed by Jean Tsomelou, SDF Secretary General, the meeting to begin at 9 am is enlarged to SDF Mayors, Members of the National Advisory Council(NAC) and Members of Parliament and shall be presided over by the national Chairman John Fru Ndi.

Going by the statement, the rearmament of of party members for upcoming polls, will be the main item on the agenda.

