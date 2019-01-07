SDF NEC meeting fixed for January 19

The Secretary General of Social Democratic Front, SDF has fixed a National Executive Committee meeting for Saturday, January 19.

According to a statement signed by Jean Tsomelou, SDF Secretary General, the meeting to begin at 9 am is enlarged to SDF Mayors, Members of the National Advisory Council(NAC) and Members of Parliament and shall be presided over by the national Chairman John Fru Ndi.

Going by the statement, the rearmament of of party members for upcoming polls, will be the main item on the agenda.