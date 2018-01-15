SDF Schedules Convention for February 22

The Social Democratic Front will chose its candidate for the Presidential election when the party holds its convention on February 22.

Sitting in a National Executive meeting in Bamenda on Saturday, the party chosed the date for its convention as it prepare itself for the various elections in the country this year.

Initially scheduled for October last year, the convention was finally postponed indefinitely due to lack of funds and the Anglophone crisis.

Will the SDF chairman give up his seat or will he continue to be the party’s candidate for the Presidential election? February will decide.