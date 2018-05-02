SDO imposes one-week curfew on Boyo Division

The Senior Divisional Officer of the Boyo Division Teghi Fidele, has imposed a week-long dust-to-dawn curfew on three sub divisions under his jurisdiction following growing security concerns.

“Movement of Persons and property is here by restricted from 6pm to 6am within Belo, Njinikom and Fundong subdivisions…for a period of one week renewable,” the SDO said in communiqué on Tuesday.

Movements of vehicles, persons and goods shall be strictly restricted while all off licenses, snack bars and night clubs shall remain closed, Teghi Fidele, SDO of the Boyo Division added.

The Senior Divisional Officer of the Boyo Division imposes a one-week dusk-to-dawn curfew on some sub divisions under his command as the #AnglophoneCrisis turns violent in that part of #Cameroon . pic.twitter.com/CsSAO51n4W — FRANCIS (@FrankAjumane) May 2, 2018

The restriction also concerns to motorbikes which have been “completely suspended” while motor parks are expected to remain closed while night “travel buses shall be expected to leave town before 6pm”.

However, the restriction does not concern administrative authorities, forces of law and order as well as well as vehicles with “special authorization to circulate” and ambulances.

The curfew comes following weeks of fighting between security forces and separatist fighters in the Belo while the Principal of Saint Bede’s College Ashing-Kom was recently abducted by unknown men before he was released on Wednesday morning, forcing his institution to shut down in the process.