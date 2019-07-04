Search teams still comb Tripoli air strike site

Published on 04.07.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

Rescue teams are still searching for bodies buried in the rubble of a suburb in Tripoli which was targeted by a deadly air strike, APA learnt on Thursday.Warplanes belonging to the Libyan army under warlord Halifa Hafter strafed the Tajura suburb of the capital on Tuesday, killing at least 35 people.

Dr Osam Ali of the Libyan Red Crescent said that workers are still searching in the rubble in a slow process of recovering the dead.

A Health ministry official said in a statement that the air strike left 73 people wounded including migrants.

The Presidency Council had condemned the attack.