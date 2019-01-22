Seasoned economist Christophe Dabiré to lead Burkina Gov’t

The new Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré, appointed on Monday, is an seasoned economist specializing in development planning and business management, with a total of 32 years’ experience in Burkina Faso’s administration at the senior level.Married and a father of three, the new head of government, from 2000 to 2017 was Commissioner in charge of the Regional Trade, Competition and Cooperation Market Department of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA).

Dabiré holds a post-graduate diploma (DEA) in economics and a Diploma of Higher Specialized Studies (DESS) in business administration.

He served successively at the Ministry of Economy and Planning as Director of Studies and Projects, and Director General of Cooperation before being invited to join the government.

He was Minister of Health from 1992 to 1997, and Minister of Secondary, Higher Education and Scientific Research from 1997 to 2000.

Elected a member of the National Assembly of Burkina Faso in 1997, and re-elected in 2002, Dabiré served as Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee from 2002 to 2007.

From March 2007 to May 2017, he was Commissioner in charge of the Department of Regional Market, Trade, Competition and Cooperation (DMRC) in the UEMOA Commission.

Dabiré is taking over from Paul Kaba Thiéba who, after three years in office, resigned along with other members of the government, on the evening of Friday January 18, 2018.

He is expected to form a new government soon.