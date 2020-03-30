Second COVID-19 death in Sudan

Sudan has registered its second confirmed death in relation to the global coronavirus pandemic after a sixth case of the respiratory illness was announced late on Sunday.The Health ministry said the patient who was the country’s sixth to contract the virus came back form the United Arab Emirates recently and died in hospital in Jabra in south Khartoum, where he was admitted for treatment.

The patient is the second to die of the disease in Sudan which has confirmed six cases in recent days.

According to medical sources the patient had left doctors baffled after lying about his foreign trip and tried to flee the hospital.

The latest COVID-19 death came as Information minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh announced an extension of a dusk to dawn curfew imposed across Sudan in a bid to stem cross border infection from the disease which has so far killed over 80, 000 people worldwide.