Security Council grants one-year mandate extension for UN mission in DR Congo

Published on 29.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Security Council has decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), alongside its Force Intervention Brigade, until 20 December 2021, according to an official statement obtained Friday in Kigali.According to the voting  results announced by videoconference, in accordance with the temporary  silence procedure adopted for the COVID-19 pandemic,the Council also  decided that MONUSCO’s troop ceiling will remain at 14,000 troops, 660  military observers and staff officers, 591 police and 1,050 formed  police units.

It further authorized the temporary deployment of  up to 360 formed police units provided they are replacing military  personnel, the statement said.

The Council endorsed the Joint  Strategy on the Progressive and Phased Drawdown of MONUSCO, as well as  its planned withdrawal from the Kasaï provinces, in 2021 and  progressively from Tanganyika in 2022, requesting that the  Secretary-General proceed with the gradual transfer of the Mission’s  programmatic activities to relevant partners.

The mandate of  MONUSCO is to monitor the implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement and  the redeployment of belligerent forces, to develop an action plan for  the overall implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement, to work with the  parties to obtain the release of all prisoners of war, military  captives.

