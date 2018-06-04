Security forces begin man-hunt to track detainees after prison break

Security forces in Muyuka Sub-division of the South West Region have launched a man-hunt to track down inmates of the Bavenga Prisons who were forcefully set free after a gun attack on the detention facility.

The unidentified gunmen stormed the age-old Bavenga Prison on Wednesday, May 30, setting free inmates of the prison.

Even though Journalducameroun.com cannot give the exact number of detainees who escaped from the cell, security officials in the area, have however, swore to track down all those who are at large.

This is the not t the first time that a detention facility in the Sub-division is being attacked and inmates freed. On Thursday, May 11, 2018, gunmen attacked the Muyuka Central Police Station, stole guns and liberated some prisoners. Barely three weeks after the Muyuka Central Police Station incident, have gunmen once again, raided the Bavenga Prison in the same Sub-division thus further compounding the situation.

When news of the attack on the detention facility broke, there was total commotion in the Sub-division as the inhabitants in neighbouring villages like Ikata, and Bavenga village itself started running into the bushes for fear of a military onslaught.

According to reports gnarled in the area, the gunmen, raided the prison in broad day light, while the warders on duty reportedly took to their heels. Authorities in the South West Region have since remained mute on the incident as security forces continue their attempts to track down the escapees.