Security surveillance heightens in SW ahead of National Day commemoration

Security surveillance has intensified in the South West Region, especially the Regional capital Buea, barley 24 hours to the commemoration of the 46th National Day.

Administrative and security officials in the Region are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that this year’s National Day is celebrated under a calm and serene atmosphere.

In this light, elements of the forces of law and order have been stationed in strategic positions and major road junctions in the Regional capital. There is equally a frequent mixed security patrol in the entire metropolis.

As if that is not enough, the over 25 vigilante groups set up by the Divisional Officer for Buea, Paul Wokam Kouam, in collaboration with some traditional rulers, are also keeping guard of some neighbourhoods, especially at night.

There have equally been repeated crackdowns on neighbourhoods in Buea that are noted for fomenting trouble like Ekona, Muea and Mile 16. On Monday May 14 breaking Tuesday, May 15, 2018, there was repeated gunshots in Ekona as security forces raided the area. Many locals there, especially young men vacated the area.

On Wednesday, May 16, it was the turn of Mile 16. Several young people were arrested as security forces carried out a door-to-door search.

It would be recalled that the extra-security measures are taken by administrative authorities after elements of the Ambazonia Defence Forces(ADF) threatened that they were going to storm Buea and take back what they said is the capital of former West Cameroon.

They have also been repeated calls on social media for the South West population to boycott the 46th edition of the National Day.

However, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, exhorted the population of the Region to come out in their numbers on Sunday, May 20, and celebrate the country’s National Day with pomp and fanfare.

According to Governor Okalia Bilai, a huge turnout at the Buea Independence Square will dealt a severe blow on those who want to destroy the country’s unity.

“We should all come out in our numbers on Sunday and shame those who want to destroy our country. Our country is one, united and indivisible. We should be proud of our unity in diversity and work hard to consolidate it,” Okalia had averred.

Meantime, on Friday, May 18, security forces in the Region carried out their last rehearsal ahead of the National Day celebration. After overseeing the march-pass rehearsal, top security operatives in the Region said all was set for Sunday’s event.