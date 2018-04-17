As security threats persist, Buea DO begs Gov’t to fence his residence

Paul Wokam Kouam, Divisional Officer (DO) for Buea, on Thursday, April 12, 2018, practically went on bended knees, begging the Government through the Fako Divisional Committee charge with the follow-up of the execution of the Public Investment Projects (PIP) to fast track the fencing of his official residence before the Ambazonia Restoration Forces pick him up like a bird.

The DO expressed concerns over the sluggish attitude by the Committee in awarding the contract, especially at a time like this when local administrative authorities like him are targeted by the Restoration Forces.

His fear was further compounded by the April 20 ultimatum issued by the Ambazonia Defence Forces in which they ordered all Government officials to leave Buea or face their wrath.

Confronted by the aforementioned challenges, DO Wokam Kouam sauntered down to Limbe for the first time to attend the Follow-up committee meeting, since his appointment as DO of Buea.

Speaking at the meeting, the DO said: “I have a problem with regards to the construction of a fence around my residence. I am worried considering the security situation in the Region…I expected that by now they would have started something….But the work is yet to start,” Kouam stated.

Responding to the DO’s preoccupation, the Chairperson of the Follow up Committee, Hon. Gladys Etombi Ikome, told the DO to hold his peace.

“Please, just be patient. In a week’s time, the work will start,” Hon Etombi stated.

She, however, thanked Wokam Kouam for attending the meeting, but challenged him not only to prioritise projects that serve his personal interest, but also to supervise projects that meet the aspirations of the local population, which he administers on behalf of Government.

The Chairperson blamed Mayors for the non-start of some contracts. Many other stakeholders during the meeting also blamed Fako Mayors for offering very little or no collaboration with officials of the technical Ministries in charge of the execution of these projects such as the Ministry of Public Works, MINMAP among others.