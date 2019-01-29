Security tightened in Cameroon’s major cities after Kamto’s arrest

Security has been tightened in Douala and Yaounde, the major cities of the country after the arrest of opposition figure Maurice Kamto and several of his allies last night.

The city of Douala where Kamto was arrested last night got up to exceptional security measures to counter any disorder that may arise from the situation.

Security forces were stationed around major junctions and roundabouts of the Douala as was seen around the Ndokoti roundabout, a strategic area in town where trrops are stationed as well as an anti riot van.

Gatherings are strictly forbidden around the area while bike riders are sent far away from their regular parking point around the area.

At the Mobil Bonakouamouang roundabout in Akwa, a gendarmerie van is stationed since 6 a.m while as well as around Carrefur Agip.

In Yaounde, it is the same scenario in some strategic points of the town as the Central town was heavily guarded in the morning by a mixed contingent of police and gendarmes.

Around the Elig Essono roundabout leading to the Judicial Police station where it was rumoured Kamto and others are being kept, security forces flood the streets while an helicopter hovered above the sky all through the morning.

For the moment, no major incident has been recorded in both towns as the drama of the arrest of Kamto and allies unfolds.