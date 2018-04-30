Security, trade headline Buhari-Trump talks

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is in crunch talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump in which security and trade are to feature prominently.Buhari was received by Mr. Trump on Monday, becoming the first leader from sub-Saharan Africa to be invited to the White House.

Official sources in Abuja say, the two leaders will discuss the prospect for increased trade under the US Africa Growth and Opportunity Act to which Nigeria is a beneficiary.

Nigeria is among 38 African countries eligible to duty-free trade with the US under AGOA.

Such trade arrangement with Nigeria was supposed to last between 2000 and 2020 but was extended two years ago to 2025.

Buhari who will meet American business leaders, is also expected to discuss security with Mr. Trump particularly the nine-year insurgency by Boko Haram in the northeast of Nigeria which has killed over 20, 000 people and displaced over three million more.

During pre-talks talks on Monday, Trump expressed concern about the targeting of Christians ostensibly by religious militants in the country’s northeast.

“We’re going to work on that problem very, very hard, because we can’t allow that to happen” Mr. Trump added.

Buhari’s trip to the White House comes against the backdrop of tricky relations between Africa and the United States after Mr Trump described nations on the continent as shithole countries.

Nigeria was among several countries that did not take kindly to that remark which the mercurial Trump had subsequently denied, saying he was not a racist.

But relations between the Trump White House and Abuja had mended after Washington sold 12 military aircraft costing $496m to Nigeria.

The United States had previously rejected the proposal over concerns about the country’s human rights following alleged violations on civilians by Nigerian security forces.