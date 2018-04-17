Security ‘withdrawn’ from Kenya poll chief, staff

The head of Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is seeking answers after security was withdrawn from its staff, a local daily revealed on Tuesday.According to the Daily Nation, personal guards for the IEBC chief Wafula Chebukati and other senior electoral officials have been withdrawn without prior notice.

The Kenyan police which have been providing security for the IEBC staff and offices in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya have not commented.

The alleged security pullout comes barely 24 hours after three IEBC commissioners tendered their resignation to Chebukati whose leadership they had questioned.

The IEBC has been mired in controversy since August 2017 when its head of technology was mysteriously killed, coming days after the country’s Supreme Court annulled that month’s election, claiming widespread irregularities.

In the run-up to a repeat poll in October, Roselyn Akombe, a senior official of the IEBC had fled to the US questioning the level of preparedness of the commission to hold future elections.

Although opposition leader Raila Odinga had successfully called for repeat polls, his boycott of the exercise had stoked up more controversy.