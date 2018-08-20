Cameroon coach Seedorf names first indomitable lions squad

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming 2019 Afcon qualifier away to Comoros next month.

Unveiling the squad on Monday in Yaounde, Clarence Seedorf sprang up a series of surprises in his first squad by leaving ou team captain Benjamin Moukandjo, Afcon 2017 best player Christian Bassogog as well as Adolphe Teikeu and Clinton Njie.

There was however a first call up for Paul Georges Ntep and Adrien Tameze. The Dutch coach also handed a recall to Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo after he returned from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

André Onana, Fabrice Ondoa and Carlos Kameni

Defenders

Fai Collins, Allan Nyom, Félix Eboa Eboa, Ngadeu Ngadui, Yaya Banana, Jérôme Onguene, Gaetang Bong and Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo

Midfielders

Anguissa Zambo, Kunde Malong, Georges Mandjeck and Adrien Tameze

Strikers

Toko Ekambi, Moumi Ngamaleu, Fabrice Olinga, Edgar Salli, Paul Georges Ntep, Maxime Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar, Stéphane Bahoken.