International › APA

Happening now

Self-exiled Khama challenges Botswana arrest warrant

Published on 06.01.2023 at 13h21 by APA News

Former Botswana president Ian Khama has challenged a warrant of arrest issued against him by a court in the southern African country last week, insisting in court papers that he has committed no crime and is a victim of political persecution by the Gaborone authorities.Khama petitioned the high court in Gaborone late Thursday to set aside the arrest warrant, which he argued threatened his “right to liberty in circumstances where I have committed no crime.” 

The arrest warrant was issued by a Gaborone magistrate on December 29 last year after the former president failed to appear in court to answer charges for unlawful possession of firearms more than six years ago and corruption.

Khama faces charges of illegally possessing firearms sometime in March 2016 as well as receiving stolen property and money laundering. 

Khama has denied the allegations, branding it part of political persecution by his successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

He was initially charged in April 2022 in absentia along with former state intelligence boss Isaac Kgosi, suspended police commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe and Victor Paledi, a former deputy permanent secretary in the youth, gender, sport and culture ministry.

Khama has been living in South Africa since November 2021 when he left Botswana, saying he feared for his life.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top