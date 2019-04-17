Self-hating S/Africans busy attacking foreigners – Malema

South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has expressed belief that attacks on foreign nationals in Durban recently “are a sign of self-hate” among the attackers.Malema said this while addressing hundreds of students at the Durban University of Technology on Tuesday.

He was referring to the recent attacks on foreigners living in Durban – particularly in areas such as Sydenham, Jadhu Place informal settlement and Overport in early April.

Hundreds of African immigrants were attacked and forced to seek shelter at community halls, police stations or places of worship like mosques.

“Stop the self-hate. Africans, are you? The reason you beat them up is that you don’t love yourself. You see your beauty or ugliness in them, and therefore you don’t like what you see in the mirror because those people look like you,” Malema told the students.

“We could bring a bus to KwaZulu Natal and take all the Zimbabweans out of here and you will still be unemployed,” he said.

Nationalisation of economic business facilities, Malema argued, was the solution to South Africa’s economic problems.

Malema’s visit to the university was part of a week-long visit to the province ahead of the national elections on 8 May.