Senate complete after Paul Biya appoints 30 Senators

The wait is over! The Senate now has its 100 members to function properly after the Head of State on Thursday appointed the remaining 30 members. as provided for by the Constitution.
Below is the full list by region
Adamawa
Senators
Mohaman Gabdo
Moussa Sambo
Djaratou Mohamadou
Alternate
Alirou Mamadou
Daouda Oumarou
Mme Hadjidjatou
Centre
Senators
Nkodo Laurent
Mpongmoni Jean Marie
Mbida Mvondo Albert
Alternate
Biyina Eloundou Floribert
Abanda Metougou Valère
Abessolo Thierry Martial
East
Senators
Ze Nguelé Réné
Diwala Moni Hilarion
Aboui Marlyse
Alternates
Aleokol Jean Marie
Voumia Rigobert
Gbwa Zacharie
Far North
Senators
Mahamat Bahar Manouf
Dakollé Daïssalla
Babaya Chefchef
Alternates
Essena Mahamat
Daroue Jean Claude
Moustapha Halilou
Littoral
Senators
Madiba Songue
Etame Massoma David Siegfried
Ngayap Pierre Flambeau
Alternates
Essombadje Patrice
Celestin Ketchanga
Mme Ngossing epse Dikobo
Nord West
Senators
Fon Doh Ganyonga III
Fon Chafa Isaac
Mme Regina Mundi
Alternate
Djadje Manu Guy Dado
Atanga Charles
Aga Martin Kum
WEST
Mbombo Njoya Ibrahim
Ndjomo Kamga Victor
Niat Njifennji Marcel
Alternate
Paboutam Mariatou epse Montapon
Kamdem Didier
Wembe Samuel
SOUTH
Senators
Ngally Ngoua Pierre Henri
Menye Ondo François Xavier
Bisseck Paulette
Alternate
Mme Ndo Angeline
Edou Emmanuel
Oyono Robert
South West
Senators
Fon Mukete Essimi Ngo Victor
Chief Anja Simon Onjwo
Leke Bessogo
Alternate
Mambe Agnes
Monono Humphrey Ekema
Mbou Lucie