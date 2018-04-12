› Politics

Happening now

Senate complete after Paul Biya appoints 30 Senators

Published on 12.04.2018 à 18h02 by Francis Ajumane

The wait is over! The Senate now has its 100 members to function properly after the Head of State on Thursday appointed the remaining 30 members. as provided for by the Constitution.

Below is the full list by region

Adamawa

Senators

Mohaman Gabdo
Moussa Sambo
Djaratou Mohamadou

Alternate

Alirou Mamadou

Daouda Oumarou

Mme Hadjidjatou

Centre

Senators

Nkodo Laurent
Mpongmoni Jean Marie

Mbida Mvondo Albert

Alternate

Biyina Eloundou Floribert

Abanda Metougou Valère

Abessolo Thierry Martial

East

Senators
Ze Nguelé Réné

Diwala Moni Hilarion

Aboui Marlyse

Alternates

Aleokol Jean Marie

Voumia Rigobert

Gbwa Zacharie

Far North

Senators

Mahamat Bahar Manouf
Dakollé Daïssalla

Babaya Chefchef

Alternates

Essena Mahamat

Daroue Jean Claude

Moustapha Halilou

Littoral

Senators

Madiba Songue
Etame Massoma David Siegfried
Ngayap Pierre Flambeau

Alternates

Essombadje Patrice

Celestin Ketchanga

Mme Ngossing epse Dikobo

 

Nord West
Senators

Fon Doh Ganyonga III
Fon Chafa Isaac
Mme Regina Mundi

Alternate

Djadje Manu Guy Dado

Atanga Charles

Aga Martin Kum

WEST
Mbombo Njoya Ibrahim
Ndjomo Kamga Victor

Niat Njifennji Marcel

Alternate

Paboutam Mariatou epse Montapon

Kamdem Didier

Wembe Samuel
SOUTH

Senators
Ngally Ngoua Pierre Henri
Menye Ondo François Xavier
Bisseck Paulette

Alternate

Mme Ndo Angeline

Edou Emmanuel

Oyono Robert

South West

Senators
Fon Mukete Essimi Ngo Victor
Chief Anja Simon Onjwo

Leke Bessogo

Alternate

Mambe Agnes

Monono Humphrey Ekema

Mbou Lucie

Tags : | |

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top