Cameroon:Senate hits back at EU over resolutions on Anglophone crisis

The Senate of the Republic of Cameroon has hit back at the European Parliament for the resolutions it took over the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

The European Union Parliament on Thursday criticised the government’s handling of the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country and called for investigations into allegations of rights violations by Cameroonian soldiers. The body equally urged the government to released Maurice Kamto and all proteters detained since January.

However, the Senate reacted immediately the next day with a communiqué from its President Marcel Niat Njifenji describing the resolutions of the Europan Union Parliament as a “litany of falsehoodon the socio-political and security situation in Cameroon.”

The Senate said the State has always provided solutions to the problems raised in these regions and open to dialogue and take into acount complaints from all social classes.

The Sentae denounced what it described as a “smear campaign” against Cameroon and called on the understanding of its partners of the European Union especially those facing separatist threats as it is the case in the North West and South West regions.

The President of the Senate concluded by saying they will be delighted to host a delegation of the European Union Parliament so that they can make their own opinion on the socio political and security situation in Cameroon.

Since the crisis broke out in the North West and South West regions in 2016, both houses of parliament have failed to discuss the matter. Opposition parliamentarians have most often been blocked from tabling the matter but Sebator Nfon Mukete of the ruling CPDM party went on rampage at the close of the last Senate session two weeks ago and called for appropriate measures to be taken.