Senate, National Assembly convened for June session

The Ordinary sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly have been convened for June 7 in Yaounde as the various houses of parliament meet to discuss various issues.

According to a communiqué signed by the President of the Senate Marcel Niat Njifenji, the second ordinary session starts on June 7 at 4.00pm.

The session comes barely a month after the last session which saw Marcel Niat Njifenji re-elected as Senate President following the Senatorial elections.

At the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has convened the session for June 7 at 11.00AM after the March session which saw the parliamentarians adopt four bills which also culminated in the swearing in of the Constitutional Council members.

The National Assembly holds within the context of the Anglophone crisis though the Lower House of parliament as well as the Upper House has remained mute on the subject.

This could be the last session in parliament for most of the parlamentarians with the Legislative elections set to take place later this year.