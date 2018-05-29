Senate President advises Nigerians to guard democracy

Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki has advised Nigerians to guard against actions, statements and moves which could truncate the political process and democracy.In his Democracy Day message on Tuesday, Saraki called on Nigerians not to take for granted the continued democratic dispensation the country has been enjoying for the past 19 years.

He congratulated Nigerians on the 19th anniversary of unbroken elected government in the country.

Saraki advised Nigerians to always be vigilant and speak against anti-democratic policies and actions, which are capable of subverting the rule of law.

He also canvassed strict adherence to the principles of the rule of law, separation of powers, sovereignty of parliament, independence of the judiciary and freedom of the press and that “our constitutional institutions must be preserved and protected”.

“As we celebrate democracy today, I congratulate our people and express my conviction that this system of government is the best so far invented. However, it goes beyond the conduct of elections to put leaders in office.

“Democracy involves strict adherence to rule of law as against the rule of men. It is about respect for due process and following laid down procedures. It is about respect for and building of institutions.

“That is why we cannot be celebrating Democracy Day without canvassing for caution on some recent negative developments in our polity, particularly as we prepare for next year’s general elections,’ he said.

These, he said, included abuse of office in a manner that suggests persecution and oppression of perceived enemies, stifling of free expression, undermining of democratic institutions, and impunity on the part of certain persons, who behave as though they are above the laws of the land.

These developments should be of concern to all democrats, he said.

“Other political and opinion leaders, who decided to veil their sight as if they are not seeing these infractions on democracy and choose to keep quiet, should know that they equally pose danger to the survival of our country.

“History will not be fair to us if we allow our complacency to jeopardize democracy. We all must be able to speak out with strong voice on issues that constitute a danger to democracy. Eternal vigilance, they say, is the price of liberty,” Saraki said.

Saraki saluted the heroes of democracy, who toiled and paid different prices for the country to have elected government, particularly, those who paid the ultimate price with their lives, saying that their labour shall definitely not be in vain.

He called for urgent measures to quickly tackle all issues that can undermine Nigeria’s democracy, particularly insecurity and lack of good governance.