Senate President warns against killing of Nigerians in South Africa

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has warned that further attacks on Nigerians will no longer be condoned.Lawan was particularly irked that of 118 Nigerians killed in attacks over the years, 13 of them were killed by the South African Police.

He expressed the mood of the Senate when he hosted the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Bobby Moroe.

Moroe and his delegation paid the visit to brief the Senate leadership on his government’s investigations to unravel the causes of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and steps being taken to stop such.

The meeting, according to Lawan, became pertinent considering the incessant attacks on Nigerians residing across cities in South Africa.

He said that the Parliament must speak and prevent any further killings.

“This is the era of social media where corpse of a victim may spark violence that may go beyond the control of government.

“The South African government must, as a matter of urgency, do whatever it takes to protect the lives and property of Nigerians living there, just as the Nigerian government remains committed to the safety of South Africans residing here and their investments.”

“I believe we have faced enough, we will no longer take it anymore. We want to write the names of Nigerians killed, and the South African Parliament must act fast to put a stop to this menace.

He also recalled the enormous contributions of Nigeria to South Africa during the apartheid rule.

Earlier, Moroe expressed regret over the killings of Nigerians in his country and extended the country’s condolences to the families of the victims.

He said that an inquest had been instituted to investigate all cases of xenophobic attacks in the country.

The inquest, he said, would reveal the cause of the menace and find solutions across board.

He reiterated the commitment of South African government and its law enforcement agencies to get to the root of the matter while bringing to book perpetrators of the attacks.

“Our government will continue to be committed to the good relationship with Nigeria.

“Your sentiment has gone deep into our heart, and you will be happy that the same sentiment has been our concern in South Africa.

“On behalf of the government of South Africa, we express our sincere condolences to Nigerian government for this unfortunate incident,” he said.